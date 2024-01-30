'Stephen vs. Sabrina' 3-point challenge between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu set for 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend
Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will duke it out for ultimate bragging rights during the NBA's 2024 All-Star weekend.
By Lior Lampert
This year, we will see an NBA versus WNBA 3-point challenge for the first time.
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, regarded as the greatest shooter ever, and Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty, arguably the most lethal 3-point sniper in the WNBA, will go head-to-head during the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend.
Nearly six months ago, Ionescu won the 2023 WNBA 3-point contest and quickly took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call out Curry:
Curry responded just a few days later, suggesting he was up for the challenge.
More recently, when the Warriors were warming up to face the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 25, Curry was seen talking to rookie Brandin Podziemski – where he hinted at the upcoming challenge against Ionescu:
Now, the two get their wish in an attempt to settle the debate of who the best 3-point competition shooter is.
Ionescu took the world by storm at last year’s 3-point contest, making 25 of her 27 attempts to set the all-time NBA/WNBA record for the highest score in a round (37).
This season, she leads the WNBA in three-pointers made per game (3.6) while ranking second in three-point percentage (44.8). In 2023, Ionescu set the WNBA single-season record for 3-pointers made in a season (128).
Conversely, Curry is the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point field goals made (3,577) by a wide margin. The soon-to-be 36-year-old leads the league in 3s made per game this season (4.7) while shooting at an elite clip of 40.3 percent. In other words, he’s showing no signs of slowing down.
After conquering virtually every 3-point record in NBA history, Curry is expanding his horizons to the WNBA to firmly entrench himself as the best shooter ever.
When is the “Stephen vs. Sabrina” 3-Point Challenge?
The showdown will go down on Feb. 17, following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA 3-point contest on TNT.
Where is the “Stephen vs. Sabrina” 3-Point Challenge?
The challenge will go down at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
What is the format for the “Stephen vs. Sabrina” 3-Point Challenge?
Per the rules provided by the NBA, Curry and Ionescu will be shooting from their league’s 3-point lines. Additionally, Curry will use NBA basketballs, while Ionescu will use WNBA regulation basketballs.