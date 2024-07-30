Stephen Jones explains why Cowboys haven't extended Dak Prescott or CeeDee Lamb yet
By John Buhler
At some point, either the Dallas Cowboys are going to have to pay their star players or they are going to walk in their free agencies. While Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb highlight those playing on expiring contracts, so is Zack Martin, as well as Mike McCarthy coaching out his. As if that wasn't enough, Micah Parsons is slated for a new extension as well. Next year is when that has to get done.
While appearing San Antonio's Sports Star 94.1 FM, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones did his best to explain why Prescott and Lamb are playing on expiring contracts this late into the offseason. There have been plenty of contributing factors that have led to this, but it boils down to the Cowboys becoming increasingly reactionary, as opposed to looking for proactive solutions.
Jones went with the whole "the ball is their court" when it came to Prescott and his representation.
"Right now the ball is in (Dak's) court and we're waiting to hear from them. They understand that the ball is in their court."
As for Lamb, there was a bit more dialogue to be had between the Cowboys and his representation.
"We keep having multiple exchanges with CeeDee. He actually sent us something late (Sunday). We continue to grind away on it. I would characterize both negotiations as very cordial and upbeat. We're optimistic we'll continue to work toward getting something done."
All the while, more and more star quarterbacks and wide receivers are getting paid the big bucks first.
Here is what I believe is going on when it comes to the Cowboys not extending anybody just yet.
Stephen Jones tries to explain why many Cowboys stars aren't extended
There is a lot at play here, but I will try my best to explain the sense of the situation I am feeling. I think we are in the midst of a transition of power in The Star in Frisco. Jerry Jones is certainly getting up there, and Stephen Jones is about to take on an even bigger role within his father's franchise. That could explain why the team seems to be dragging its feet with everything, it feels out of character.
I would say Jerry Jones' decision to have McCarthy coaching out the final year of his contract is really hurting the franchise's ability to retain its top players. McCarthy is a decent coach, but not a game-changer. Regardless, why would a player want to sign up to play for a guy who may not even be in the building next year. This is why you always give a head coach a one-year extension every year.
Because they did not do this, it gives even more leverage to marquee players like Prescott, Lamb, and to some extent, guard Zack Martin. While Martin could retire after this season, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer could conceivably walk. What are the Cowboys going to do? Franchise tag him? Are you kidding me? They may try and do that with Lamb, but let it be known they can't do that with Prescott.
I think with Prescott, his representation knows he is in for the biggest pay day of all time if he plays up to his standard and hits free agency. With guys like Tua Tagovailoa getting $53.1 million in AAV and Jordan Love getting $55 million, why on earth would Prescott accept anything less than $60 million? That is the starting number for Prescott's next contract, but we have to wonder if Dallas will pay up.
As for Lamb, this was just negligence on the Cowboys part. They let other better wide receivers like Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson get paid before him. Lamb is not the best wide receiver in football, but he might think he is. Dallas would have to overpay him by $10 million AAV for dragging their feet. In a way, I feel like they've insulted their No. 1 receiver. Then again, who will be throwing him the ball?
It all goes back to relationships and communication, two things the Cowboys used to do quite well...