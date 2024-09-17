Stephen Vogt makes Guardians a crowd favorite in emotional postgame interview
Leading up to the 2024 Major League Baseball season, I don't know how many people viewed the Cleveland Guardians as a contender. The club just closed the book on the Terry Francona chapter. It ranked dead least in baseball in home runs in 2023. And was now led by a beloved catcher who didn't have much any prior managerial experience whatsoever. There were just a whole lot of questions.
As the Guardians close in on their fifth American League Central title since 2016, Stephen Vogt, the former two-time All-Star catcher, has proven himself at every turn. You can't not give Vogt the AL Manager of the Year award for what he has done in Cleveland in such little time. Following in the footsteps of one of baseball's most respected skippers, he's crafting something truly remarkable both on and off the diamond.
This Guardians team isn't one to be messed with thanks to an exceptional bullpen, among other factors. A run to the ALCS or beyond is very much in the cards, even with the odds likely not in their favor. Currently, Cleveland possesses a five-game lead over the Kansas City Royals in the AL Central with an impressive 87-64 record. Vogt's crew is on track to win 93 games -- something the franchise last did in 2019.
If you weren't already on board the Guardians bandwagon, Vogt gave you another reason to join with an incredible postgame press interview following a series opening triumph over the Minnesota Twins.
Vogt makes it impossible to root against the Guardians in the postseason
Twenty-two-year-old Kyle Manzardo, who was promoted back to the big league roster from Triple-A Columbus on Sept. 1, blasted a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning to secure Cleveland's 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay. Vogt summed up the standout moment in the postgame presser.
"So happy for him," said Vogt on Manzardo's homer. "Everybody dreams of hitting that big home run or that big base hit in the Major Leagues to help your team win a game. For him to hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth, that's a moment you dream of from the time you're four years old."
"My favorite part was (Josh) Naylor at second base, standing there watching it, cheering, and waiting at home plate with a smile on his face. That's the kind of stuff this team does."
He was even moved to tears. It was the wholesome content we all needed at the beginning of the week. You could not be moved by Vogt's words. The man spoke straight from the heart. Guardians fans should feel lucky to have such a connector in the dugout going forward.
"That room in there, they want to win," said Vogt. "They don't care who gets the hit. They don't care if it's their night to play."
" ... I love these guys. They're so much fun to watch. They love each other. They work hard. That was an emotional night. And to see two teammates come together like that, that's powerful."
Cleveland continues its series against Minnesota tonight, with Gavin Williams taking the hill for the home side.