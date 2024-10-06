Stephon Gilmore admits he read Aaron Rodgers like a Game of Thrones novel on final Vikings INT
By Quinn Everts
Turns out, signing a former DPOY and five-time Pro Bowler was a good move after all for Minnesota. When you say it like that, it sounds obvious, to be honest.
Stephon Gilmore made the game-winning (or game-saving) play in London on Sunday morning, when he intercepted Aaaron Rodgers in the red zone with under one mintue remaining, allowing the Vikings to hold off the Jets and improve to 5-0. The two-time All-Pro and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year has been solid in Minnesota's secondary all year, bringing a veteran presence and timely plays like this one against Rodgers, who was trying to connect with Mike Williams on the game's final drive.
According to Gilmore's postgame comments, it wasn't a lucky play, either. Gilmore gave props to Rodgers for being "king of the back shoulder," and said he was waiting on that pass from Rodgers. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell gave kudos to Gilmore for his intelligence on the field, and called him a "finisher" regarding Gilmore's ability to intercept passes instead of just defending them.
Vikings defense continues to shine under Brian Flores
It takes a team effort to get to 5-0, and the Vikings defense has been astounding through the first month of the NFL season.a Led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the Vikings defense has held opponents under 20 points in four out of five games, and under 10 points in two games. They seemingly get contributions from different players every week; this week, Gilmore finished things off, but Andrew Van Ginkel got things started for the defense with a pick-six off Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.
The secondary made Rodgers work for everything all day, and the front seven was dominant, allowing just 36 rushing yards to the Jets. They might not have a ton of household names, but the Vikings defense has been elite.
Brian Flores never got a fair shot in Miami, where he was fired despite two straight winning seasons for a team that had two winning seasons in the thirteen years before he showed up. Flores should be a head coach in the league, but Minnesota is happy to have him as DC for the time being, especially head coach Kevin O'Connor.
The two do football pretty well together. Next up for the Vikings is a much-deserved bye week, then Jared Goff and a Lions team that is starting to find its offensive groove. Ben Johnson vs. Brian Flores is about as good of a coordinator matchup as you will find in the NFL.