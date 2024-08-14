Stetson Bennett IV may be closer to starting than anyone imagined
The Los Angeles Rams may have no choice but to start Stetson Bennett IV to open the 2024 NFL season. We're not kidding.
Matthew Stafford is the well-established starting quarterback in Los Angeles. However, he had to leave Wednesday's joint practice early because of hamstring tightness.
The good news? At this stage in training camp, we can trust the team's official statement that his exit was a precaution.
Having said that, a hamstring can be tricky to deal with. Once it's tight, it could dog Stafford for a while. He's one wrong step from facing some time out. The Rams are walking on very thin ice here because of it.
Stetson Bennett is one Matthew Stafford injury away from starting for the Rams
LA brought in Jimmy Garoppolo as a veteran Stafford insurance policy this offseason. His playing experience would make him a decent stand-in if the starter is missing. At least on a temporary basis.
But there's a problem with that solution. The NFL found Garoppolo guilty of using a PED in February. He is suspended for the first two games of the season.
So, if Stafford picks up or aggravates any sort of injury between now, Aug. 14, and Sept. 8, Bennett would be in line to start against the Lions instead.
Bennett made a habit of proving his doubters wrong at Georgia. I bet against him and lost enough to never make that mistake again. So, I'm not going to call this possibility a total disaster. Still, in his preseason debut, he threw four interceptions. So....yeah. It's not ideal for Sean McVay and company.
Rookie Dresser Winn from UT-Martin is the only other quarterback on the roster. It's highly doubtful he'll factor into this discussion.
If push came to shove, the Rams could bring in someone like Rayn Tannehill, Trevor Siemian or Blaine Gabbert in an emergency situation. Then again, what was the point of signing Garoppolo if they weren't willing to roll the dice with Bennett during those first two weeks of his suspension?
The Rams will cross their fingers and hope it doesn't come to this, but we may get to watch the Stetson Bennett show in September.