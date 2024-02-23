Steve Cohen makes it no secret he wants Pete Alonso to remain with Mets
Pete Alonso is one of several up-and-coming free agents next winter. But Steve Cohen made it perfectly clear he wants Alonso to remain a Met for the rest of his career.
By Curt Bishop
This coming winter, Pete Alonso will become a free agent and will headline next year's class of sluggers. The New York Mets will likely do everything in their power to keep him around, but nothing is certain. Alonso could ultimately depart New York and sign elsewhere when the 2024 season comes to an end.
However, that's not a scenario Steve Cohen is thinking about. Instead, the Mets owner is focused on one thing and one thing only, that being to keep Alonso in a Mets uniform for life during an appearance on the team's official new podcast, which debuts on Saturday.
"Listen, we want to keep him. He's an important part of our team today and hopefully in the future," said Cohen. "We know the fans feel strongly about him."
Steve Cohen expresses desire to keep Mets star Pete Alonso in Queens long-term
Cohen obviously wants to keep Alonso, and it's clear that he values how the fans feel about him. The Mets owner knows it won't be easy, but based on his comments, he appears to be prepared to do whatever is necessary to retain Alonso and keep him in a Mets uniform.
"I'm not tone deaf, okay. I totally understand the fans' love of Pete," said Cohen. "I hope he hits 55 home runs and makes it so difficult on me in free agency. I would call that a great outcome."
Cohen is well known for his willingness to spend big money in free agency, having done so with Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga. Alonso will certainly not come cheap. But Cohen made perfectly clear that he not only wants Alonso back but wants him to force his hand and give him a massive contract to stay in New York.
The Mets have already extended Francisco Lindor, and there's always a chance they could extend Alonso before he reaches free agency.
The slugger is a three-time All-Star and won Rookie of the Year in 2019. It will be interesting to see how the season plays out for the Mets.