Steve Cohen quells concerns and hints at Mets prospect call-ups to come
The 2024 season has been one full of ups and downs for the New York Mets. It started with the team losing each of its first five games and looking lifeless on the field. They responded by winning 12 of their next 15 games. They have now lost 10 of their last 14 contests after getting swept in a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Following that sweep the Mets sit at 16-18 on the year, fourth in the NL East. They're 7.5 games back of the first place Phillies. Games in which they've pitched well they have not been hitting, and games in which they've been scoring runs they can't stop allowing them.
Vibes are low in Flushing right now, but Mets owner Steve Cohen does his best to quell concerns of the fanbase and even give Mets fans reason to believe in this organization now and in the future.
Mets owner does his best to quiet concerns, hints at exciting call-ups
The beginning of Cohen's tweet is supposed to calm this fan base down. Cohen acknowledges that while Mets fans have reason to be frustrated, it's important to remember that there are ebbs and flows in a season. He's spot on here. We've seen it already with the 2024 Mets. They've looked great for stretches and there have been some awful times as well. They're not playing good baseball right now. They'll likely bounce back.
This Mets team is what they've been so far this season. They have talent to be competitive, but not enough talent to sustain high levels of play. They'll hover around the .500 mark for most of the season with hot and cold play, and should be competing for one of the three Wild Card spots all the way through.
The second part of the tweet has Mets fans excited. Cohen is specifically excited about how aggressively they've handled their prospects.
The Mets got an early glimpse of one of the best prospects in the organization, Christian Scott, in Saturday's game against the Rays. Despite appearing in just five games for AAA Syracuse, the Mets decided Scott was MLB-ready. He proved it by allowing just one run in 6.2 innings of work in the loss.
He showcased elite stuff, was filling up the strike zone, and pitched well under pressure. He allowed just five hits and one walk on the day while striking out six. He was as good as Mets fans could've hoped, and he has already established himself as a clear member of the starting rotation.
Scott is in the majors, and is not going to be the only prospect New York calls up this season. There are several exciting prospects nearing MLB-ready like Drew Gilbert and Luisangel Acuna on the position player side, and Blade Tidwell on the pitching side.
It might not look like it, but there's more to look forward to than Mets fans think. The team isn't as bad as they were over the weekend, and there's a lot to be excited about in the pipeline.