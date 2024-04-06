Steve Cohen wants Mets fans to take page out of Phillies' playbook with Francisco Lindor
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen wants fans to take a page out of the Philadelphia Phillies faithful's playbook to help out star Francisco Lindor.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Mets haven't had the ideal start to the season. Three rain delays and losing their first five games of the season. Since their win over the Detroit Tigers in the latter matchup of their doubleheader this past Thursday, the Mets are on a two-game winning streak.
Even with the two wins, Mets fans are concerned about star shortstop Francisco Lindor. Through the first seven games of the season, Lindor carries a .145 batting average, a .197 on-base percentage, and a .236 slugging percentage. While it is very early into a 162-game season, When a star isn't producing at the plate, the patience of the fanbase wears thin.
On Twitter (or X), a user brought up the idea of Mets fans giving Lindor a standing ovation to show the shortstop some support. Mets owner Steve Cohen chimed in, replying that he loves the idea and points out that "it worked in Philly with Turner." Of course, that's in reference to Phillies shortstop Trea Turner.
Steve Cohen backs idea of Mets fans Trea Turner-esque standing ovation
Having Mets fans replicate what Phillies fans do might sound weird on paper. But last season, they had a wholesome idea to try to get Turner out of his early season slump.
Before last season, the Phillies made the big splash move of signing Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract after watching him play for the rival Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The move was expected to make the Phillies a powerhouse early on.
Turner struggled from the start of the season entering August, leading Phillies fans to boo him at Citizen's Bank Park. But on Philadelphia sports radio station 94.1 WIP, the idea was floated to give Turner a standing ovation at their next home game on Aug. 4 against the Kansas City Royals. And that's exactly what the fans did.
Since then, Turner caught on fire. In 27 games during the month of August, Turner slashed .333/.376/.685 while recording nine home runs, 23 runs, 26 RBI, and 36 hits. In September, Turner slashed .299/.365/.567 while posting seven home runs, 16 RBI, 21 runs, and 29 hits in 24 games.
While that strategy worked for the Phillies and Turner, it will be interesting to see if all Mets fans attending at Citi Field will be on board with the idea. Who knows, maybe it works for Lindor to break out of this early-season slump. We'll see if that comes as soon as their next Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals.