Steve Kerr defends Jordan Poole from criticism for last season's struggles
The Warriors' vibes are clearly better and everyone is pointing to Jordan Poole. But Steve Kerr defended him, saying, "I hate that he gets any criticism."
By Kdelaney
Golden State Warriors are a different team than they used to be, particularly in the backcourt. The Jordan Poole era is over, as Chris Paul has officially taken over. However, while many point fingers at Poole for last year's shortcomings, head coach Steve Kerr does not.
During an interview on 95.7, Steve Kerr tried to stop the narrative that Jordan Poole was to blame for last season's woes.
"I think it's unfair for people to just point at Jordan that's wrong. Last year went haywire for a lot of different reasons. Jordan was fantastic while he was here. He helped us win a championship, and I hate that he gets any criticism. Last year went wrong for a number of reasons and we all share the blame in that."
Like Kerr said, everyone shares the blame for that and the fact that he stood by his former player is commendable. Kerr's response reveals the Warriors' hot start is not as simple as Poole's departure. In fact, he credits their balanced roster for their early success. Kerr said, "There's a better balance of veteran experience and the right number of young guys. I think last year we were overloaded with youth and trying to develop too many people at the same time and it was unfair to all of the young guys that we had so many of them at one time."
According to Kerr, "The balance of the roster makes all the difference." He credited Golden State's front office for doing a phenomenal job bringing in maturity and leadership to the Warriors this past offseason.
"Bringing in Chris, Dario, Corey Joeseph, even Jerome Robinson, one of our two-way players, is...he's just a grown man. He's a leader. Everyday he's getting the young guys together with Cory Joseph, those guys are kind of leading the charge on the development front."
Clearly, this new balance has served the Warriors well. As of now, the Warriors are 4-1. With a strong team dynamic, the Dubs are on track for a promising season and look to capitalize on their new found success.