Steve Kerr explains Joel Embiid's shocking DNP-CD against South Sudan
By Kyle Delaney
On July 20, 2024, Team USA barely held on in their first exhibition game against South Sudan. The final score was 101-100, and it took a LeBron James go-ahead bucket and, honestly, a lucky miss for the USA to escape with a win. So when these two teams met again on July 31, a couple of things changed. Primarily, Team USA acknowledged this was a respectable opponent, and game-planned accordingly. However, part of that game plan involved removing Joel Embiid from the starting lineup.
It's not like Embiid came off the bench either. There are 12 players on Team USA's roster, and Embiid was the only player not to play against South Sudan. This is not a knock on Embiid, or his game. It's just the way that things go sometimes. Keep in mind, Embiid started in that first exhibition game against South Sudan and finished with 10 points and 7 rebounds. He went 5-for-6 from the field. This wasn't a bad showing by any means.
Steve Kerr explains Joel Embiid's shocking DNP-CD against South Sudan
According to Ben Golliver of The Washington Post, Coach Kerr said he didn't play Embiid against South Sudan because he, "wanted to better match up with their team speed." This is why Kerr opted for Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis instead, as both players are lighter on their feet.
Per @BenGolliver on Twitter/X:
All things considered, Team USA beat South Sudan 103-86, and Adebayo led the way with 18 points and 7 rebounds for Team USA. This is a pretty drastic change from the first game in terms of winning margin. So, with that being said, Coach Kerr might be on the right track in terms of knowing when and how to utilize his personnel. Kerr also told Golliver that he plans to start Embiid in their next game against Puerto Rico.
With a roster filled with MVPs and difference-makers, there's always going to be one odd man out. Jayson Tatum was a victim of this. Tyrese Haliburton was a victim of this. Joel Embiid is just the latest. You can rest assured that Coach Kerr isn't pulling names out of a hat. He's simply doing whatever it takes to get Team USA their fifth straight Gold Medal, even if that means sacrificing some players' minutes.