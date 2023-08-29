Steve Sarkisian calls out Big-12 commissioner for publicly rooting against Texas
Texas is calling out the Big 12 for publicly rooting for Texas Tech to beat Texas. What kind of storylines does this add to the Big 12 championship race?
After Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark stated that he is publicly rooting for Texas Tech to beat Texas this season, Steve Sarkisian fired a shot back at Yormark. Sarkisian said that it was not fair to the student-athletes to be promoting this type of content. Yormark took this shot at Texas a couple of years after Texas announced that they would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.
Texas is heading into their final season of Big 12 play as a favorite to make the college football playoff. The Longhorns have star QB Quinn Ewers back among many other pieces returning. Obviously, having the Longhorns win the Big 12 title in the last year before they jump ship would not be ideal for the conference.
While the Big 12 as a whole is in a safe spot after adding schools post-Texas and Oklahoma realignment, it would just be a embarrassment for the conference if the Longhorns won this season on their way out.
How do these comments impact Texas football's chances of winning the Big-12 in their last season?
The Longhorns are the favorite to win the conference after returning 9 of their 11 starters on offense. This is an offense that went 8-5 last season but lost by one point to Alabama (with Ewers being injured), and lost to Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and TCU by one possession. They ended up losing their bowl game as well but they were missing a number of their starters. They also missed Ewers for a huge chunk of the season with an injury.
If Ewers is able to stay healthy this season, the Longhorns might be able to make some noise in the CFP race. Their first test of the season will come against Alabama. Their final Big 12 game comes against Texas Tech, barring the Big 12 title game.
After this back-and-forth between Sarkisian and Yomark, a matchup between Texas Tech and Texas might be one of the most intriguing storylines of the season.