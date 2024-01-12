Steve Sarkisian shuts down any chance of him leaving for Alabama with one emoji
We can safely cross off Steve Sarkisian as a potential Nick Saban replacement at Alabama.
By John Buhler
It would have been a seamless fit, but there are plenty of good reasons why Steve Sarkisian will not be Nick Saban's successor at Alabama. Sarkisian just led the Texas Longhorns to one last Big 12 Championship and the program's first-ever College Football Playoff berth in the year before they join the SEC. He had been Saban's offensive coordinator twice over, but he was never leaving Austin...
Texas is one of the three-to-five best jobs in college football, meaning you have no reason to ever leave it, unless your alma mater is one of the other two-to-four. Since Sarkisian is a BYU alum, he has no reason to ever leave Austin. As long as he keeps going 10-2 with decent regularity, he will be a Texas football coaching legend the likes of Mack Brown or even Darrell K Royal in a decade or so.
Sarkisian, along with Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, all worked for Saban previously during his dynastic run over college football for 17 years. Truth be told, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon and Texas are all at stable enough points from a program perspective to contend for College Football Playoff berths annually in this expanded field.
All Sarkisian had to do with tweet out a horns emoji to let everybody know where he stands with this.
Going to a 16-team SEC, one without Saban, Sarkisian can compete for championships immediately.
Steve Sarkisian needed just one emoji to quell all of the Alabama rumors
As stated before, Texas is on the same level as Alabama as a program in the current era of college football. Georgia and Ohio State are right there, too. The fifth program with that kind of national gravitas is up for debate, but you simply cannot deny how good those four jobs are at their current state. Thus, there was never a reason for Sarkisian to leave something as good as he has with Texas.
With Quinn Ewers back for another season and Arch Manning still waiting in the wing, why would you want to bail on a place like Texas? It is why Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer is the presumptive favorite to take over for Saban in Tuscaloosa now. He may have been able to land former Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers in the transfer portal, but Michael Penix Jr. is about to head to the NFL.
The ultimate goal of being a college football head coach is to get one of these high-level jobs. Sarkisian has had three. He may have squandered his first two stabs at it with Washington and definitely at USC, but those are among some of the best 15 jobs in the country. USC is probably closer to eight, while Washington is somewhere around 13. Thus, it is why DeBoer could be leaving.
The only thing Sarkisian that needs to prepare for is Saban's successor taking over in Tuscaloosa.