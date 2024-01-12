Steve Sarkisian staying put at Texas may have unintended coaching staff consequences
By opting to stay put at Alabama, there may be an unintended consequence Steve Sarkisian could not have possibly planned for. Oh, how the coaching carousel turns. What is about to happen?
By John Buhler
Steve Sarkisian made a fantastic decision to remain at Texas. He is one of the latest potential Alabama coaching candidates to remove himself from the equation. Sarkisian, Oregon's Dan Lanning, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Florida State's Mike Norvell have one by one removed themselves from the greatest coaching search ever, the one where Greg Byrne has to replace Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa.
Because Texas is an undisputed top-five job in the country, you don't leave willingly unless a similarly tiered job opens up and it happens to be your alma mater. BYU is a great program, but it is not Texas. However, there is one major unintended consequence that could happen from Sarkisian staying put. This has everything to do with Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer being Alabama's new favorite.
Should DeBoer leave Washington, there are a handful of candidates Troy Dannen will try to bring in keep the Huskies afloat once they join the Big Ten this summer. Among those who would probably be on the shortlist for the Washington gig would have to be Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. He spent seven years on the Huskies staff from 2014-20, and hails from the region.
You would think Washington would prioritize hiring a guy that has both U-Dub and Boise State ties. Boise State is Kwiatkowski's alma mater. Now in his mid-to-late 50s, this is the time to get what is his. With Texas already losing its other co-defensive coordinator from last year's squad in Jeff Choate to the Nevada opening, offensive-minded Sarkisian could find himself between a rock and a hard place.
Kwiatkowski may not be the favorite for the job, but I venture to guess that he would get an interview.
An unintended consequence of Steve Sarkisian not going to Alabama
I think in time Texas should be fine in terms of replenishing its depleted defensive staff. While the Longhorns offensive could be as explosive as advertised with Quinn Ewers coming back for his senior season, would it shock you if the defense is what holds them back in a deep SEC? It is a new league, one where you cannot honestly contend at the highest of levels if your defense is suspect.
If DeBoer were to take the Alabama gig, other candidates Washington could hire besides Kwiatkowski could include promoting offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb from within, Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach and U-Dub alum Mark Brunell and Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The latter is a Boise State legend and could be out of a job with Brandon Staley having been fired.
Overall, it may not just be Washington who likes what Texas is cooking from a coaching staff standpoint. When you win like Texas has done over the last two years under Sarkisian, the coaching staff drain starts to occur. It is why you see over-qualified defensive minds like Choate get head-coaching opportunities, albeit at the Group of Five level. There are more dominos left to topple over.
Alabama's decision and maybe Washington's decision could force Texas to make another decision.