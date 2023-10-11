STL Cardinals rumors: Fan favorite trade, Arenado interest, surprise pitching target
- Could the St. Louis Cardinals trade a fan favorite to the Yankees?
- Will Nolan Arenado draw any trade interest this offseason?
- John Mozeliak interested in Rakuten Eagles closer Yuki Matsui
MLB Rumors: Could the St. Louis Cardinals trade Brandon Donovan this offseason?
Brendan Donovan was floated as a potential player on the trade block when the Cards were cleaning house at the trade deadline. However, it always felt like a longshot that he would actually be dealt, much in the same way Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt were mentioned.
Donovan's season was cut short due to elbow surgery, and a popular trade partner for the Cardinals -- the New York Yankees -- may be interested in linking up against to discuss the multifaceted player.
"Brendan Donovan, whose season was cut short due to elbow surgery, makes sense for what the Yankees need," The Athletic's Chris Kirschner said. "Donovan is a high on-base percentage, low-strikeout left-handed bat who posted a .787 OPS in 95 games this year while playing all over the field. His OPS would have ranked third on the Yankees behind Judge and Gleyber Torres. The Yankees simply need more good hitters heading into next season, and Donovan fills that hole."
Donovan is a pre-arbitration player so it would cost the Yankees a pretty penny to acquire a player of his caliber. Kirschner, to his credit, does mention this and floats a few pitchers St. Louis may want in return. Specifically, Clarke Schmidt, Randy Vásquez, and Clayton Beeter could get the Cardinals talking.
While the first two are new to this conversation, Beeter is a prospect Mozeliak had his eyes on at the trade deadline. Beeter is closing in on the majors and would likely slide right into the Cards Opening Day rotation barring a positive spring training experience. To acquire Donovan, Beeter would almost certainly have to be involved.