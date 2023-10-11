STL Cardinals rumors: Fan favorite trade, Arenado interest, surprise pitching target
- Could the St. Louis Cardinals trade a fan favorite to the Yankees?
- Will Nolan Arenado draw any trade interest this offseason?
- John Mozeliak interested in Rakuten Eagles closer Yuki Matsui
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Will Nolan Arenado draw trade interest this offseason?
Per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, it doesn't sound like Nolan Arenado or Paul Goldschmidt are going anywhere this offseason. Arenado was reportedly floated as a trade possibility to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline, though that hasn't been confirmed via either party.
"Anyone can be traded based on the deal. I'm sure there is a deal out there that the Cardinals would entertain for (Jordan Walker)," Goold said. "It's just not likely that, say, Atlanta wants to talk about Spencer Strider in exchange for bringing a hometown kid back to play right field. The two veterans you name, Goldschmidt and Arenado, have no-trade clauses. They'll be traded if/when they want to be traded and the Cardinals won't have a whole lot of leverage with their salaries and their power to reject a trade."
Arenado is very happy where he's at, and wants to be a part of this team's rebuild moving forward. He sees the young pieces on offense, and believes the front office will help retool the pitching staff. While the fanbase may not be as optimistic, Arenado maintains faith, and he's certainly paid enough to stay comfortable in St. Louis.
Leaving isn't in Arenado's best interest moving forward unless they can convince him of a trade back home to LA, which is no longer on the table (and possible never was).