STL Cardinals rumors: Jack Flaherty struggles, Mike Trout fit, Shohei Ohtani is unlikely
By Mark Powell
STL Cardinals rumors: Jack Flaherty continues to struggle in Baltimore
Jack Flaherty was dealing when traded from the Cardinals to the Baltimore Orioles, and his first few starts with the O's were a reflection of that. Yet, as the Orioles have gotten hot down the stretch, perhaps finishing the season with the best record in the AL, Flaherty has struggled mightily.
The O's have tried everything with Flaherty, whether it be featuring his cutter or slider more often, or even making him a fastball-heavy pitcher. Seemingly, nothing is working for the right-hander, and it could very well cost him a spot on the Orioles postseason roster. Much of that has to do with the simple fact Flaherty isn't pitching well, and Baltimore's rotation is improving at a rapid rate, per Camden Chat:
"The landscape of the Orioles rotation has changed a lot in the six weeks since Flaherty joined the staff. Kyle Bradish has carried his impressive July form through mid-September and now looks like a game one starter. Grayson Rodriguez has lived up to his top prospect billing. Dean Kremer puts the Orioles in a position to win each time out. And now, former ace John Means is nearly back from Tommy John surgery."
Flaherty's BABIP against is a staggering .363 in Baltimore. His numbers over six starts with the O's are even more bleak -- 27.2 innings, 7.16 ERA, 5.18 FIP, and an .879 OPS against.
If Flaherty cannot improve by the end of the year, he'll hurt his offseason value, as well.