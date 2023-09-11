STL Cardinals rumors: Jack Flaherty struggles, Mike Trout fit, Shohei Ohtani is unlikely
By Mark Powell
STL Cardinals Rumors: Is Mike Trout a fit in St. Louis?
Mike Trout is available for trade IF he wants out, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
The Los Angeles Angels, perhaps for the first time, are open to trading All-Star outfielder Mike Trout if he indicates to them that he wants out. Trout has exclusive no-trade rights and said recently that he wants to have a private conversation with the front office and ownership about their direction.
Now, there's no indication just yet that Trout wants to be traded. The former MVP has struggled to stay healthy of late, but when he's on the field he remains one of the best overall hitters in baseball. His contract is a lot to take on, but surely Trout would have some suitors. For the Angels, getting Trout and Ohtani off their books in the same offseason would pave the way for a rebuild. It makes some sense, but not much.
The Cardinals could be a fit, but only if they're able to trade away some outfielders of their own. Dylan Carlson and Tyler O'Neill have been mentioned in trade talks since the 2022 deadline, and both are still here. Trout is better than either player, but having the aging player at DH makes more sense while also cycling him into the outfield every now and then.
St. Louis certainly has the prospects and young players to put together an intriguing trade package for Trout. Nonetheless, their primary concern seems to be starting pitching at the moment, rather than adding to their lineup.