STL Cardinals rumors: Yamamoto question, Carpenter reunion, bullpen upgrade
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto could still be an option for Cardinals
- After release, Matt Carpenter reunion not likely
- Could former All-Star be bullpen upgrade option for Cardinals?
STL Cardinals rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto still in play?
Are the St. Louis Cardinals a legit contender for the services of Yoshinobu Yamamoto?
According to Sandy McMillan of Redbird Rants, the Cardinals should not be counted out. McMillan wrote, "The only reason the Cardinals can’t land Yamamoto is if they decide not to, and though that is a likely outcome, it doesn’t mean they can’t bring him to St. Louis. "
Buzz connecting the Cardinals and Yamamoto also took off with social media posts showing the Team Japan player with an internationally famous player from the Cardinals, Lars Nootbaar. The two struck up a friendship while on Team Japan during the World Baseball Classic. The two have often appeared on each other's social media accounts this offseason, creating a stir of hope amongst Cardinals fans.
John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, has had a busy off-season as he has made good on his promise to concentrate on "pitching, pitching, pitching." While landing pitchers Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson have been good, the Cardinals need more. During a recent press conference, McMillan noted that Mozeliak pushed back against assumptions that the Cardinals were done making changes to their roster, implying interest in adding another starter and even suggesting the club could be active before the holidays begin.
The Cardinals needed to overhaul their starting rotation after an atrocious 2023 season where the team had to depend on a set of arms that couldn't put things together, ending the season with a decades-worst 71-91 record. The team has made the right steps but landing am arm of the caliber of Yamamoto would be tremendous for the team. It would be tremendous for team morale and the prospects of landing more talent.
Could Mozeliak and Santa Claus be teaming up to land Yamamoto?
Yamamoto's window to sign with a Major League team closes on Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. ET.