Some People Just Can’t Handle Vegas: Streaker interrupts Super Bowl 58
At least he had his moment, I guess?
Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers had expectations of potentially being one of the highest-scoring Super Bowls we've seen with the best quarterback on the planet, Patrick Mahomes on one side and extremely talented skill position players like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle on the other.
The first half of this game was dominated by the defenses, as the Niners held a 10-3 lead heading into the locker room. There were fumbles on both sides, and both offenses struggled for the most part to move the ball.
The second half started and things look the same. Patrick Mahomes threw a rare Super Bowl interception, and the Niners haven't generated much of anything offensively. This fan took it upon himself to perhaps shake things up by running onto the field in the middle of the third quarter.
Whatever happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? Well, in terms of this individual who decided to go streaking in the middle of Super Bowl 58, that may be so. A fan opted to run onto the field in the middle of play in the third quarter of the Super Bowl, in one of the more exciting plays of the night thus far.
Not everyone can handle sitting in the spotlight at the Super Bowl in Sin City, and this fan proved that by streaking onto the field where he'd have virtually no shot at escaping without being handcuffed. Unfortunately for this fan, he was unable to go very long at all before sliding and surrendering to the security. Streakers have become far too common in big games like this, and this is only the latest example.
To his credit, the streaker did appear to wake the Chiefs up, as they turned what was a 10-3 halftime deficit into a 13-10 lead late in the third quarter to take their first lead of the night. That might be the turning point fans remember if Kansas City holds on.