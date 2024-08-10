Team USA finally unites to withstand Wemby, France for gold: Best memes, tweets
By Scott Rogust
The last time United States basketball's men's national team didn't win a gold medal in the Summer Olympics was back in 2004, when they went home with a bronze after losing to Argentina in the semi-finals. Since this loss, Team USA has been an unstoppable force, winning the gold in the following four Olympics.
This year, it was far from easy, as USA had to battle Serbia to make the gold medal game. Awaiting them was France, who had the chance to win the gold medal for the first time ever, and get revenge for falling to the United States in the 2020 Olympics.
Even with an unreal performance by Guerschon Yabusele, Team USA stood tall, picking up the 98-87 win. With that, Team USA wins their fifth-straight gold medal.
If there was one hero, it was Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who made three consecutive three-point shots in the closing minutes of regulation to separate Team USA from France.
As mentioned earlier, France was trying to work their way back and potentially tie things up at minimum. But Curry staved them off.
The Warriors star hit a three-pointer with under two minutes remaining to give the United States a 90-81 lead. Nicolas Batum cut the deficit with a three-pointer of his own, but Curry single-handedly responded on his own with another clutch shot from behind the arc to give Team USA a 93-84 lead.
France still wouldn't go away, pulling within six points after a Victor Wembanyama three. But Curry saved his best shot for last with a ridiculous shot, complete with a crazy arc. Curry pulled out the "night night" taunt to tell the crowd in Paris that this game was over.
Curry led the way for Team USA, scoring 24 points while shooting 8-for-14 from the field. All eight of those shots were made from the three-point line on 13 attempts.
LeBron James picked up a double-double after tallying 14 points (6-for-10 from field) and 10 assists.
Wembanyama led France with 26 points (11-for-19 from field), while also tallying seven rebounds and two assists. Yabusele scored 20 points while making 6-of-14 shot attempts and making 7-of-10 free throws.
Victory has to be that much sweeter for Team USA considering they had to really give it their all against Serbia and France. Now, they get to celebrate with yet another gold medal.