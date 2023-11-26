Who is playing Sunday Night Football In Week 12?
After a thrilling Sunday night matchup that came down to the wire in Week 11, two AFC teams are set to take the stage this week.
Even though the game didn't look appealing on paper a few weeks ago, NBC's Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 11 was a thriller. The Denver Broncos scored a late touchdown and held on to defeat the Minnesota Vikings 21-20 to pick up their fourth straight win.
The contest marked the second straight week that the outcome was up in the air until the final minute after the New York Jets' Hail Mary attempt fell short against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. The matchup on tap for Week 12 has some strong quarterbacks but there is some risk of blowout potential.
Who is playing on Sunday Night Football In Week 12?
Sunday Night Football returns to SoFi Stadium for the second time this season as the 8-3 Baltimore Ravens take on the 4-6 Los Angeles Chargers. The contest may be a do-or-die one for the Chargers, who can ill afford to fall to 4-7 in a very competitive AFC Wild Card picture.
Los Angeles recorded its second straight loss in Week 10, losing 23-20 to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field after their defense allowed Jordan Love to throw for over 300 yards on the day. Head coach Brandon Staley was feisty with reporters after the game, which certainly adds an unnecessary distraction to a team looking to get their season back on track.
Things went much better for Baltimore in Week 11 as they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 to complete a sweep of their AFC North rivals to maintain control of the division. The Ravens did suffer a big loss in that game, however, as tight end Mark Andrews was lost for the season with a high-ankle injury.
Baltimore will have the rest advantage in this game, having three extra days off ahead of Week 12, although the cross-country flight could play in favor of the Chargers. It remains to be seen how Los Angeles' lack of home-field advantage will play into this matchup as SoFi could be swarmed by Ravens' fans on Sunday night.