Who is playing Sunday Night Football in Week 14?
Sunday Night Football saw a thriller in Week 13 as the Packers upset the Chiefs. Week 14 brings a massive showdown with huge playoff implications.
As we head down the stretch of the NFL season the Sunday Night Football games have been getting better by the week. Ratings surged as the Green Bay Packers held on to upset the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in Week 13 to grab a hold of the final playoff spot in the NFC.
The NFC playoff picture will be the focus of this week's edition of Sunday Night Football, specifically the battle for the top spot in the NFC East. The winner of this matchup could also have a strong chance to snag home-field advantage throughout the playoffs so the stakes couldn't be any higher.
The Sunday night stage heads to Jerryworld as the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys play host to the 10-2 Philadelphia Eagles with first place in the NFC East on the line. This is the second meeting of the season between the two bitter rivals as Philadelphia held off a late push by Dallas earlier in the season to grab the first leg of the series.
The Cowboys had three extra days to get ready for this game after winning a 38-35 barn burner against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday in Week 13. The victory was the fourth straight for Dallas, which hasn't lost since falling to the Eagles back in Week 9.
Philadelphia enters the game limping after a disastrous 42-19 loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers in the long-awaited rematch of the NFC Championship Game. This game is part of a brutal stretch of the Eagles' schedule that has seen Philadelphia win games against Kansas City and Buffalo before losing to San Francisco last week.
A win by the Eagles would all but lock up the NFC East and move them one step closer to home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Dallas would move into first place with a win thanks to a better record in division games, making this game extremely important for the postseason picture in the conference.