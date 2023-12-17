Who is playing Sunday Night Football in Week 15?
After a massive NFC East showdown in Week 14, Sunday Night Football features two AFC division leaders in a critical late-season contest.
As we head down the stretch of the NFL season, the games on NBC's Sunday Night Football have become very meaningful for the playoff picture. Week 14 saw the Dallas Cowboys blow out the Philadelphia Eagles 33-13 to pull into a first-place tie in the NFC East, boosting their chances of winning the division while seriously damaging the Eagles' chances of securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs for a second consecutive year.
That game drew a huge rating for NBC as a lot of football fans tuned in to see two of the league's best teams fight it out in a contest with massive playoff stakes. There should be more quality football on tap in Week 15 as two AFC division leaders square off in a game that could have a significant seeding impact in the postseason picture.
Who is Playing on Sunday Night Football In Week 15?
The Sunday night stage heads to Jacksonville as the 10-3 Baltimore Ravens hit the road to take on the 8-5 Jaguars in Week 15. Each team leads their respective division but Baltimore currently holds the AFC's top seed after Miami lost to Tennessee on Monday night.
Baltimore had a tough time against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 but managed to win a thriller in overtime on a walk-off punt return from Tylan Wallace. The victory was the sixth in the past seven games for the Ravens, who control their own destiny in terms of home field.
The Jaguars got a surprise return to action from Trevor Lawrence on Sunday after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in a Week 13 Monday night loss to Cincinnati but it didn't help them avoid a 31-27 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Lawrence should presumably be healthier with another week of rest but things are getting tight in the AFC South as the Jaguars' two-game skid has allowed both Houston and Indianapolis to climb within one game of the division lead.
The game is also a big deal for the Jaguars, who haven't appeared on Sunday Night Football since 2008. The last meeting between the two teams came last season when Jacksonville upset Baltimore 28-27 to help spark a surprising run to the AFC South title.