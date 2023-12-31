Who is playing Sunday Night Football in Week 17?
With just two weeks left in the regular season, Sunday Night Football is serving up a de facto elimination game in the NFC Wild Card race on New Year's Eve.
We are heading down the stretch for the 2023 NFL season and just two weeks remain in the campaign. 24 of the NFL's 32 teams are still alive for a postseason berth entering Week 17, but there will certainly be some drama as teams fight for their playoff lives on Sunday.
The final action of Week 17 comes on Sunday Night Football, which is back in its normal time slot after moving to Saturday in Week 16 for an NBC-produced doubleheader that saw the Steelers blow out the Bengals while the Bills hung on to beat the Chargers in a Peacock-exclusive matchup. The NFC will take center stage on New Year's Eve as two bitter rivals fight to avoid being eliminated on Sunday night.
Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 17?
The Sunday night stage heads to Minneapolis in Week 17 as the 7-8 Minnesota Vikings play host to the 7-8 Green Bay Packers. Both teams trail the 8-7 Los Angeles Rams and 8-7 Seattle Seahawks by one game in the standings, so the loser of this game will be eliminated from playoff contention.
The Vikings threw everything they had at the Detroit Lions on Sunday but fell short of a dramatic comeback, losing 30-24 when Nick Mullens threw an interception with 58 seconds left to kill a potential game-winning drive. The loss handed the NFC North to Detroit as Minnesota has now lost four of its last five games.
The Packers snapped their two-game losing streak by hanging on for dear life to beat the Carolina Panthers 33-30, getting a late field goal to survive after blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. The defense remains a concern for the Packers, who allowed Bryce Young to throw for 312 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon.
This is the second meeting of the season between the two teams after Minnesota won 24-10 over Green Bay at Lambeau Field in Week 9. That game was also the one where the Vikings lost Kirk Cousins for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, which potentially derailed a dramatic comeback for Minnesota after a 1-4 start.