Suns and Mike Budenholzer are already feet from the hiring finish line
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Phoenix's Suns are extremely close to hiring Mike Budenholzer as the next coach of the franchise.
The insider reported that "Mike Budenholzer has emerged as Phoenix Suns' target to become the franchise's next coach, and discussions are expected to move rapidly toward a deal." A staff of assistants is already being assembled.
Coach Bud was fired at the end of the last season after the Milwaukee Bucks were unable to get out of the first round of the playoffs and were eliminated by the Miami Heat. While his rotations were questionable and subpar at times, Budenholzer was the head coach when the Bucks won the title in 2021. Additionally, the veteran coach has a 484-317 record in his coaching career.
In a very tough Western Conference, the Suns went 49-33 and were able to land the No. 6 seed with Frank Vogel at the helm. Despite avoiding the play-in, they lost in four games to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vogel was very crucial in the team's acquisition of Jusuf Nurkic and had only one year with the squad. With Budenholzer likely to be the next head coach of the Suns, it's worth wondering if he is the right man for the job.
Is Mike Budenholzer the right man for the job if given it?
To be quite honest, it's hard to find a world where this move ends up working out for the Suns as Budenholzer doesn't really offer anything different that Frank Vogel does. Of course, the offense could be a little better with Coach Bud but at the end of the day, it likely won't matter unless the team chooses to trade one of their Big 3 to get depth pieces.
With Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker taking up the majority of the cap for the Suns, the team simply doesn't have enough depth pieces to complete a deep playoff run. The squad will likely try to alleviate their depth issues by trading Grayson Allen before the trade deadline next season.
Add in the fact that the Suns probably need a former player to be their coach in order for Durant and company to respect them. (Nothing wrong with that, some people respond differently to different leadership). It's easy to see a situation where the Suns are again eliminated before the second round of the playoffs tip off.