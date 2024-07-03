Suns land one of the best backup point guards on the free agent market
The Phoenix Suns' free agency moves have been nothing short of strategic and necessary. In most recent news, the Suns are signing a deal with the Timberwolves' Monte Morris, sources told The Athletic.
Morris was a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA draft, and has had consistent and reliable success throughout his seven-year tenure in the League.
The Suns, who largely played the 2023-24 season without a true point guard, will position Monte Morris as a backup for Devin Booker, who served as a quasi-point guard along with Bradley Beal.
While signing a backup isn't necessarily the most exciting free agency move, it's one the Suns needed... badly. So, what does this acquisition really mean for Phoenix?
Monte Morris will help the Suns get more out of their big three
For starters, the Suns have been attempting a rebuild since the infamous Kevin Durant trade that broke up their NBA Finals lineup and sacrificed several first- and second-round picks back in 2023. From there, the team acquired Bradley Beal, and structured their strategy around the big three of Kevin Durant, Beal and Devin Booker. The three worked to develop their chemistry and exceeded expectations during the 2023-24 season, but ultimately fell to the Timberwolves in an early playoff exit.
The concept of a "super team" like the Suns has proven mostly ineffective in today's NBA when compared to the likes of the Jordan-era Chicago Bulls or "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons — it's far more common and productive to center a starting lineup around a power duo rather than a big three like we're seeing in Phoenix.
The Phoenix Suns are an objectively talented team when looking at each player as an individual, but a team that top-heavy is unlikely to have sustainable success in the long-run. Enter: Monte Morris.
Morris's presence on the Suns' roster alleviates the pressure on Devin Booker, and consequently, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Morris adds some much-needed depth, providing the opportunity for load management when necessary for this team's big three. With his veteran experience and proven success, Morris will serve as a valuable addition to the Suns' depth chart and mitigate the detriments of a top-heavy roster.
As the Suns continue to restructure around their big three, the acquisition of Monte Morris is certainly a step in the right direction. Their front office now faces the task of utilizing what little remaining leverage they have left during the remainder of free agency this summer. With Morris on board, the Suns are better positioned for sustained success and potentially, a deeper playoff run in 2025.