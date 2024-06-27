Suns may be willing to trade Kevin Durant after all?
By Lior Lampert
Despite Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia emphatically shooting down any and all trade rumors involving 14-time All-Star Kevin Durant, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has doubts.
On Wednesday, Smith appeared on First Take -- where he reported that the Suns "want out" of the Durant business:
"Pay no attention to what Phoenix is saying," Smith boldly declared. He said it twice for good measure.
So what's the deal? Do the Suns want to continue their marriage with Durant or not? Are Ishbia's recent comments just smoke and mirrors?
Durant has two years and roughly $105 million remaining on his contract as he enters his age-36 campaign. Meanwhile, the Suns have a less-than-ideal payroll situation and appear far from contention with their current roster construction. Could that prompt them to part ways with the former league MVP?
Are the Suns willing to trade Kevin Durant after all?
Phoenix is over the second apron, which severely hard-caps its ability to make impactful transactions. They are essentially stuck with their group outside of signing draft picks and veterans on minimum contracts. Are these financial limitations worth the trouble for a team that got swept in the first round of the playoffs this season?
If the Suns want to deal Durant, now is the time. Age is a factor -- maximizing assets for him on an expiring pact in 2025-26 would be challenging.
Regardless, Durant is showing little to no signs of slowing down and is still one of the premier wings in the Association. He averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks on gaudy .523/.413/.856 shooting splits. There would be several suitors if he is made available.
However, trading Durant could cause a domino effect that leads to All-Star teammate Devin Booker asking out of Phoenix. The Suns would be playing a dangerous game if they moved on from the former, jeopardizing their future with the latter.