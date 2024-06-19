Suns pursuit of Bronny James gets serious with reported second workout
The Phoenix Suns continue to lurk in the Bronny James sweepstakes ahead of next week's NBA Draft (if we can even call it a sweepstakes). Due to circumstances outside his control (being the son of LeBron James), Bronny has been under the spotlight as a projected second-round pick. How often does the national media care remotely about a dude slotted at No. 55 on most mocks? Never. The answer is never.
And yet, because LeBron James Jr. is his name, the USC freshman has been closely monitored throughout the pre-draft process. Rather than working out with a wide range of teams to improve his draft stock, the 19-year-old has met with two franchises — the Los Angeles Lakers and the Suns. Despite all the talk from Bronny's camp about finding the right development spot, he has exclusively worked out with contenders. Contenders with old rosters and short title windows, no less.
There is a wide expectation that Bronny ends up in LA with his father as the 55th pick in the draft, but Phoenix is clearly interested — and Bronny is, for one reason or another, interested in Phoenix. The Suns are equipped with the No. 22 pick, which feels far too high for James at first blush.
That hasn't stopped the Suns from booking Bronny for a second workout, however, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The interest is real, whether it should be or not.
Suns book second workout with Bronny James ahead of NBA Draft
While Givony still expects Bronny to fall to Los Angeles at No. 55 — it just feels right — Bill Simmons has a very different expectation, as The Ringer headman laid out in a recent episode of his self-titled podcast. In fact, Simmons believes Bronny will end up going in the first round to the Suns, citing "buzz" swirling around the prospect's free-agent father.
"There’s a lot of [LeBron to] Phoenix buzz right now; I’m just going to say it. And I don’t know if it’s real or not... I think Bronny is going to go in the first round because I think… I think that’s going to be encouraged... “Encouraged in a way like, ‘if this happens, then this will happen. [Suns owner] Mat Ishbia has the same media strategist that LeBron and his camp has, Adam Mendelsohn. That makes me a little suspicious." (h/t New York Post)
Simmons obviously has sources and he mounts a compelling case. The fact that he is the only person to seriously pitch Bronny to Phoenix in the first round is certainly noteworthy, but the Suns are booking James for a second workout despite only owning a first-round pick. Recent reports suggest that Phoenix will use the pick, not trade it. Who's to say Phoenix, with the overly-involved Mat Ishbia in charge, won't burn the No. 22 pick in a weak draft on the chance to pitch LeBron Sr. in free agency?
If LeBron is going to leave Los Angeles, odds are he would depart for an established contender with multiple veteran stars (and his son). Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have both been to the Finals. Phoenix can only sign LeBron to a minimum contract, but since the 39-year-old is a literal billionaire, he can probably make the sacrifice if he wants to team up with his firstborn.
All this feels very unlikely, to be clear. LeBron has planted deep roots in Los Angeles and the Lakers are the sort of global brand James ought to appreciate as a savvy businessman. The Suns also aren't an immediate contender on paper, judging by how last season ended. Maybe adding LeBron changes that (of course it does), but four stars and a ramshackle roster still doesn't guarantee much of anything. Grayson Allen is a solid No. 5, but that's about all Phoenix would have going for it. Bronny isn't contributing as a rookie. The Suns are obviously dangerous with LeBron, but not "undisputed favorite in the West" dangerous.
Only time will tell, but the Suns are probably investing time and energy in the wrong place — unless they know something we don't, which is certainly what Bill Simmons believes.