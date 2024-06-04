Suns shopping wisely to start offseason by retaining key role player
The Phoenix Suns are heading into this offseason with little room to provide upgrades. With practically zero ways to replace Royce O'Neale, it's becoming more and more likely that they re-sign one of their top role players to a deal that makes him a Suns for the foreseeable future.
According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN while appearing on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, the Suns are "going to re-sign Royce O'Neale" with the expectation "that’s [it's] going to get done."
Phoenix traded three second-round picks for O'Neale at the deadline. The 3&D wing averaged eight points and five rebounds and two assists all while shooting 41 percent from the floor. The key rotational veteran played in only 30 regular season games for the Suns but the franchise seemingly likes what they see in O'Neale and plans to do whatever they need to keep him in free agency.
It's unclear what O'Neale will get from the Suns, but it will likely be in the$14 million range for three to four years. This will make the Suns well over the luxury tax with the franchise having a payroll of more than $206 million (before O'Neale's free agency kicks in) which will result in heavy luxury penalties regardless of whether the franchise chooses to keep the basketball services of O'Neale.
Despite the massive penalties that come with this luxury tax bill, Suns owner Mat Ishbia seems intent on paying all of it to have a roster that has clear depth issues and is far from being a title contender. As the Suns get ready for what seems to be a very expensive offseason, the franchise will likely commit to paying O'Neale for the short term.
Suns plan to re-sign Royce O'Neale in free agency after trading for him at deadline
It's possible down the line that Royce O'Neale could end up having a bigger role if the franchise re-signs the 3&D wing. Grayson Allen, who just signed a huge extension could end up being trade bait as Phoenix tries their best to create depth on a roster that is devoid of it. At the end of the day, the Suns will likely need a couple more 3&D wings that are exactly like O'Neale if they want to win a championship.
With the CBA limiting the moves that a team can make if they are in the luxury tax, it's hard to see a world where the Suns can win a title with three max stars even if O'Neale outplays this incoming contract. As Phoenix seems intent on locking up O'Neale for the long term, the franchise is getting more expensive with little chance for them to win a title. With a new contract imminent, the Suns' lack of depth seems to be something that the veteran will have to help address.