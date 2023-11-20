Suns will have to wait longer for their star trio to assemble
The Suns trio has yet to take the court together and could be facing a longer time before they finally assemble.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Bradley Beal will miss "several more games" with a sore back injury. Woj continued by saying that Beal will be "re-evaluated in three weeks. The Phoenix Suns have been fighting the injury bug the entire season, forcing the team to miss out on the big-three debut of the three stars. Of course, a lot of fans saw this coming but the Suns have still struggled to start the season.
Phoenix has played better as of late but the team is still below 500. Beal's impact has been missed and it's evident that this team would have been one of the top teams in the Western conference if he was healthy. Phoenix wouldn't have been able to get Beal for a cheap as they did if injuries were turned off like a 2k simulation.
The Suns have a clear depth issue and it's something they don't have a lot of resources to solve.
Can the Suns do anything to help their issue of depth?
When it comes to the trade market, the Suns do not have a lot of options to replace their depth. Phoenix could end up getting some players off the buyout market but they can most likely only fill small holes of the rotation. The early returns on Phoenix show that this team will most likely make the playoffs but struggle to get a home-court advantage in the first round.
It will be the luck of the draw of whether Beal/Booker/Durant is healthy enough to play in the playoffs. If they are able to be healthy at the same time in the playoffs then they will certainly prove an extremely good challenge to the Nuggets and are a toe-for-toe matchup with the Lakers. If the Suns doesn't get lucky in the playoff with the health bug, then this team could be an easy second-round exit.
It's is really early in the NBA season but it seems like the Suns will have issues with having their stars playable the entire season. As the team continues to wait for their star trio to join forces on the court, it seems like the trio could spend more time in street clothes rather than on the court.