Ball don't lie: 3 worst calls that had Chiefs, 49ers fans fuming in Super Bowl 58
By most accounts, Super Bowl 58 was a well-officiated game, but some Chiefs and 49ers fans would beg to differ.
By Mark Powell
2. Missed illegal man downfield on the 49ers
In a memorable trick play drawn up by San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, wide receiver Jauan Jennings threw a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey. At the time, the score put the 49ers up 10-0 with all the momentum in their favor. Unfortunately for the 49ers, the touchdown should not have counted.
Jennings became the first player in Super Bowl history to throw and catch a touchdown. Even if it comes with an asterisk, history was made. Boomer Esiason was the first pundit to point out the obvious issue with the Niners only touchdown of the first half.
As Esiason notes, 49ers center Jake Brendel was the lead blocker for McCaffrey, and was way downfield when the ball was caught. This should have amounted to an illegal man downfield penalty. A zoomed-out replay shows Brendel helped spur the McCaffrey score.
While a memorable play in football lore, Chiefs fans were quick to point out the issues with said moment.