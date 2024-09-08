Who is performing the Super Bowl 59 halftime show?
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 NFL season officially kicked off on Thursday, Sept. 5. That means that all 32 teams vie for a chance to compete in the biggest game in professional sports, the Super Bowl. So huge, that there is a full day devoted to it in early February.
While football fans will be taking in the game, it will also bring in the casual viewer. They will either look to watch the commercials to see if there is anything worthwhile talking about at the water cooler the next day. But then, there are those viewers tuning in for the Super Bowl halftime show.
Recent years have seen Rihanna, Usher, and The Weeknd perform at the biggest game of the year. So, who will be performing the show at Super Bowl 59 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La?
Super Bowl 59 halftime show performer revealed
On Sunday, Sept. 8, in the mix of a bevy of various NFL news, it was revealed that rapper Kendrick Lamar would perform the Super Bowl 59 halftime show.
Lamar took to social media linking to a YouTube video making the announcement while putting footballs through a JUGS machine.
This isn't the first time that Lamar will perform the halftime show at the Super Bowl. At Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles, Calif., Lamar was part of a super act featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg. This halftime show won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety special.
Lamar received numerous accolades over the years as a rapper and songwriter. Lamar won 17 Grammy Awards, including twice for Best Rap Album (To Pimp a Butterfly in 2017 and Damn in 2018). In 2018, Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for Music for the album Damn, becoming the first to win the award outside of the classical and jazz genres.
The NFL has been going all out to get the biggest names in music to perform at the Super Bowl. This year, they got the commitment from one of the top hip hop stars currently in Lamar.