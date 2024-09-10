Sure sounds like Christian McCaffrey's absence may extend beyond Week 1
By Lior Lampert
San Francisco 49ers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey shockingly got ruled out shortly before the team kicked off the 2024 NFL campaign. Now, it appears he could be out beyond Week 1, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Speaking on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, Schefter cast doubt over McCaffrey's return to the 49ers lineup for their next contest versus the Minnesota Vikings.
"Not only is Christian McCaffrey out tonight --but there's a real chance he's not going to play on [next] Sunday [at Minnesota] either," Schefter said.
Yeesh. If you're a member of the 49er Faithful, that's the last thing you want to hear.
Sure sounds like Christian McCaffrey's absence may extend beyond Week 1
Schefter added that there's a "real strong possibility" McCaffrey doesn't suit up when the Niners travel to Minnesota. He cites the short turnaround between contests (six days) and the Vikings' turf field as two components playing into the thought process.
A lingering calf strain sidelined McCaffrey for San Francisco's regular-season opener against the New York Jets. While the issue has been well-chronicled for over a month, reporting indicated missing time was unlikely. Alas, circumstances have ostensibly changed, and he potentially faces a multi-week absence.
Schefter notes how McCaffrey virtually didn't practice all summer because of the calf ailment. Moreover, the standout tailback has also dealt with an Achilles issue simultaneously. So, the 49ers seem to be operating cautiously with the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year.
Considering San Fran is on the shortlist of the league's Super Bowl contenders, taking a patient approach with McCaffrey makes sense. However, that doesn't make the matter any less concerning, especially since he was supposed to be available for the battle with New York.
Without McCaffrey, the high-powered 49ers offense isn't the same, though you'd hardly be able to tell based on their scoring output against the Jets. Backup running back Jordan Mason did an incredible impersonation of him, routinely gashing the New York defense for chunk gains and finding the end zone.
Perhaps the 49ers saw enough from Mason to feel comfortable resting McCaffrey until he's back to full strength. Regardless, his status for San Francisco's showdown with the Vikings is in the air as of this writing.