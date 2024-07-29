It sure sounds like Dylan Carlson wants out of St. Louis after Cardinals 3-team trade
By Lior Lampert
Vibes are high surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals right now. The club acquired outfielder Tommy Pham and right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde via a blockbuster three-team swap with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox.
Sitting at 54-51, the Cardinals bolster their postseason push by filling two massive areas of need ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. Nonetheless, St. Louis must still clear a roster spot to make way for the additions of Pham and Fedde. But who will be the odd man out?
Recent intel from John Denton of MLB.com suggests Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson would welcome a change of scenery following the Pham/Fedde deal.
Dylan Carlson sounds like he wants out of St. Louis after the Cardinals' 3-team trade
Per Denton, Carlson is "drawing interest" from the Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angeles and Washington Nationals. Amid the uncertainty, the former asked the latter about his potential fate with the Cardinals.
"It’s a hard question to answer because I just want to play," Carlson said through Denton. "We know how this game works. And, like I’ve said, this is all I know. For me, I just want to play, and I know what I’ve done to get here."
Carlson may be the only unhappy camper in St. Louis because of the significant move the Cardinals made on Monday. He understands that Pham's presence will make it harder to be part of the day-to-day lineup. And based on his response, the 25-year-old is trying to balance his desire to remain in Mound City with wanting to receive playing time.
Yes, this is the type of transaction dreams are made of if you're a Cardinals fan. However, Carlson's remarks remind us of the corresponding ramifications of a deal of this nature.
Under team control through 2026, Carlson is batting .198/.275/.240 with zero home runs and 11 RBIs across 138 plate appearances this season. Despite his struggles, age, draft pedigree (2016 first-round pick) and previous flashes of production could make him worthy of a flier. Considering Denton named multiple suitors, rival front offices around the league seem to agree.