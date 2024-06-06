Surfers Kirra Pinkerton and Nolan Rapoza honored as the first 805 Beer Athlete Booster Program recipients
By Nicole Bosco
Surfers on the Challenger Series Tour are busy trying their best to make their way to the Championship Tour (CT). The CT is the place where surfer's dreams come true, these athletes get to ride the best waves on planet Earth, they get to travel the world and see the most beautiful beaches and they get a chance to compete to be named a World Champion. For the surfers on the Challenger Series, this is something they long for and something that they are working towards. The road to the CT via the Challenger Series is a tough one with many obstacles to overcome. Fortunately for two young surfers, 805 Beer has set up an Athlete Booster Program to make the journey a little easier.
805 Beer has been a long supporter of many California-based surfers. They recently teamed up with the WSL to expand and partner with them in some sponsorships and media content, including a podcast hosted by former CT surfer Connor Coffin. This year's recipients of the Booster Program funded by 805 Beer are Kirra Pinkerton and Nolan Rapoza. Fansided caught up with both Pinkerton and Rapoza to talk about receiving this honor.
"It feels like a huge honor! Growing up as a professional surfer in California I looked up to a lot of the 805 athletes. It really means a lot to have their support because of how invested they are into their team. They are one big family and are always pushing the envelope in action sports and quality of the brand," Rapoza said.
Rapoza is a Long Beach, CA native with over a decade of surf experience under his belt. He feels as if he is at the peak of his career and his level of surfing right now can certainly back that up. In the next five years or so, Rapoza hopes to inspire the next generation of surfers and has his sights set on a US Open of Surfing win in front of his home crowd. He will now have the opportunity to learn from one of the best as the Booster Program comes with added guidance from another 805-sponsored athlete, Coffin.
"Being part of the Booster program helps in so many ways. 805 helps make my career even possibly by supporting my season and it also brings a huge confidence to my mind space knowing that they have full faith in my abilities," he said. "Getting to acquire knowledge from team riders like Connor Coffin also is a huge benefit because he has achieved so many accolades in the sport of surfing."
Pinkerton is currently number one in the Qualifying Series, hoping to make her way on the Championship Tour next year. With a win at Jack’s Surfboard Pro back in April she banked 3000 points and is on the path to accomplishing her dream of becoming a World Champion.
"In 2-5 years, I see myself with a CT World Title," she said. "It has always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, and now I’m here to make it happen. Some of my goals are to put out a movie of life on the road, win a Challenger event this year, and to get comfortable in uncomfortable situations to better prepare myself for the next."
805 Beer will be along the ride to help Pinkerton achieve these goals. Not only does the Booster Program come with the tutelage of top surfers, but the financial help will cover each surfer's tour insurance and entry fees. Pinkerton is also a California native who has seen what the crew from 805 Beer can do.
"I’m so happy to be a part of the 805 crew. When I found out I was a part of the 805 team I was frothing, the support they’ve given me over the past few months has been exactly what any athlete needs. The community inside the 805 family is so cool to be a part of and I’m looking forward to what’s to come," she said. "I believe that being a part of such a sick crew with people I look up to like Connor Coffin and Lakey Peterson already gives me motivation to be a better surfer and person. Support is the biggest thing when it comes to competing, and with 805 they drive me to succeed."
Certain Challenger Series events can be seen on WorldSurfLeague.com. The 805 Beer collaborative podcast with Connor Coffin called "Cold Beer Surf Club" can be found on all podcast streaming platforms.