3 biggest surprises of the Early Signing Period so far, including Dylan Raiola
Early Signing Day had a few interesting wrinkles up its sleeve, leading to these big surprises for me.
By John Buhler
While the bulk of the 2024 class is committed and signed, a few more marquee prospective recruits are still waiting to see where they will play their college football at. The nature of Early Signing Day has changed the entire game. This first window of players sending in their national letters of intent is all about the prospects of early enrollment. Spring semester commences right after the new year.
The notion of graduating high school a semester early has become increasingly popular over the last 15 years, and especially in the last five. Nearly everyone early enrolls these days, as getting on campus a semester early helps players acclimate to college life faster, as well as take part in the crucial 15 mandatory spring practices. These 15 practices really help contribute to early playing time.
Of course, Early Signing Day has other primary, secondary, tertiary and ancillary effects. This has forced players to enter the transfer portal prematurely, especially before bowl season. It also begins the revolutions on the coaching carousel probably a few weeks before it really needs to happen. Regardless, National Signing Day is a big deal in college football, one that is chock full of surprises.
Here are the three biggest surprises to me from Early Signing Day and heading into the new year.
3 biggest surprises of Early Signing Day in college football for 2024
3. Miami Hurricanes firmly have a top-five class, ranked No. 3 overall
Admittedly, I may not pay as much attention to recruitment as I have in year's past. I still keep tabs on it as part of the job, but I am honestly surprised at where Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes ranked, according to the 247Sports Composite. They are firmly inside the top five with the No. 3 overall class, ahead of Ohio State and Texas, but behind Georgia and Alabama. It is the Dragon Meme of the Week.
This has nothing to do with Cristobal as a recruiter, as he is excellent in that part of the game. But to me, I feel like the Canes should be swapped with Florida State inside the top 10, based on national perception. Mike Norvell's Seminoles come in at No. 7. Every other team inside the top 10 routinely wins around 10 games a year, with the exception of Auburn, but the Tigers have Hugh Freeze now.
Ultimately, I think this recruiting class is either going to make or break Cristobal in Coral Gables. The resources are getting better, but it wasn't like Manny Diaz left him with nothing once he took over his alma mater two years ago. Even Brent Venables, who had no head-coaching experience, improved considerably in his second season on the job at Oklahoma. Miami sticks out like a sore thumb in this.
I hope Cristobal can help Miami get back to being The U, but another .500 season is not tolerable.