3 biggest surprises of the Early Signing Period so far, including Dylan Raiola
Early Signing Day had a few interesting wrinkles up its sleeve, leading to these big surprises for me.
By John Buhler
2. Dylan Raiola spurns Georgia to go to his father's alma mater Nebraska
Now that the dust has settled just a bit, it was still pretty wild to see former Georgia and Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola flip to Nebraska in the 11th hour. While he is a legacy at UNL, as well as his father Dominic being a legend in the trenches for the Huskers under Frank Solich, Nebraska cannot hold a candle to what Georgia and Ohio State have been as major football powers over the last decade-plus.
While I have no issues of him flipping to Nebraska, this was the third school he committed to after playing at his fouth high school. Raiola initially flipped from Ohio State to Georgia around this time last year. He played his senior season of high school football at Buford close to Athens. This was all about helping build up the best recruiting class in college football history, and then he flipped to Nebraska.
Georgia still ended up with the No. 1 recruiting class in this cycle, as Raiola gets an easier pathway towards starting games with Carson Beck coming back to UGA for his redshirt senior season. Raiola's recruitment was high-profile the entire time. He is a mega-talent, but the optics of him seemingly jumping ship every semester is a tad off-putting. If only there were a way to write a poem about this...
