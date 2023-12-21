3 biggest surprises of the Early Signing Period so far, including Dylan Raiola
Early Signing Day had a few interesting wrinkles up its sleeve, leading to these big surprises for me.
By John Buhler
1. KJ Bolden flips from Florida State to Georgia after Dylan Raiola flips
I am not going to say he was the biggest reason why Dylan Raiola moved across the country from his native Arizona to come play his senior season at Buford, but KJ Bolden was the apple of everyone's eye in terms of Georgia high school recruitment. The Buford standout played both ways in high school, but will likely be a safety at the Power Five level of a wide receiver. He flipped the last minute.
Bolden had been courted by everyone, but had been a Florida State commit for the better part of a year. The Seminoles are a top-five program in the country under Mike Norvell, saddled with the unfortunate reality of not playing in the final four-team College Football Playoff. But just like former FSU commit Travis Hunter, Bolden flipped from the 'Noles in the 11th hour. He is heading to Georgia.
Flipping from Florida State to Georgia is not that shocking. These fanbases largely overlap in the southwestern part of the state near Albany. What is shocking is that Bolden was committed to Florida State the entire time Raiola was committed to Georgia. Coincidence or not, Bolden flipping to Georgia after Raiola decommitted from there is the type of juicy high school drama we all loved in Riverdale.
