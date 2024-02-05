Surprising Cubs player campaigning for Cody Bellinger to come back to Wrigley
Cody Bellinger still remains unsigned with a week to go before the start of spring training. One up-and-coming Cubs star would love to see a reunion
By Curt Bishop
With just over a week to go before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, there are still plenty of star players available on the free agent market. Outfielder and slugger Cody Bellinger is one of them.
Bellinger enjoyed a solid bounce-back season in 2023, winning Comeback Player of the Year in the National League and providing excitement for a Chicago Cubs fanbase that had watched their team suffer through two consecutive losing seasons.
After a resurgent season, Bellinger is once again on the market and likely to receive a long-term contract, and his Cubs teammates really seem to want him back in 2024.
One player who has been beating the drum for a Bellinger reunion is top outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, who got a chance to learn from the former MVP and Rookie of the Year, even recalling a moment when Bellinger spent some time with him during warmups at Coors Field.
"That in itself was really cool," said Crow-Armstrong. "That shows that he cares-plain and simple. And he's a good leader for that. He's a great clubhouse guy, brings great energy.
Cubs prospect wants Bellinger back
While Bellinger was in Chicago, he mainly played center field. Crow-Armstrong is currently on track to claim center field duties.
But regardless of what that means for Crow-Armstrong, and the potential battle he'd face with Bellinger for starting duties, he wants to see Bellinger back in a Cubs uniform.
"I'm here to win," said the young outfielder. "And if Cody Bellinger is going to do that and help us make that happen, then he should be here. That's how I feel. It doesn't affect what I do."
It's clear that Crow-Armstrong values what Bellinger brings to the table and enjoyed the opportunity to learn from him and forge a relationship with him.
There could potentially be a path for both players to have spots on the Opening Day roster, as was explained by Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.
If the Cubs want to give Crow-Armstrong the reins in center field, Bellinger could potentially shift to another outfield spot, first base, or take reps as a designated hitter.
If both players are on the Opening Day roster, the Cubs could potentially explore trade options for players such as Seiya Suzuki or Christopher Morel. It would allow Crow-Armstrong to establish himself while Bellinger adds some much-needed power to the Cubs lineup.
Fans in Chicago would certainly enjoy the opportunity to see Bellinger back on the roster, and Wrigley Field will certainly be electric all summer long if the Cubs make this happen.
The fit in Chicago is an obvious one, and Bellinger returning may end up being a formality.