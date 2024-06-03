Surprising name added to list of 76ers free-agent targets
The Philadelphia Sixers have been mentioned in rumors with various stars this offseason and we can now add another one to the list. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philly "want[s] a maximum-salary player via free agency or a trade" and their list of candidates includes Brandon Ingram.
This comes as the Sixers are flush this offseason, with as much as $65 million in cap space. Philly already has two stars in Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid but will likely need a third since Embiid gets injured extremely often. Additionally, Maxey still probably has a little way to go on the offensive end if he wants to be considered an All-NBA-level veteran.
The Pelicans, on the other hand, could trade Brandon Ingram this offseason with the veteran's contract up after next season and the squad probably preferring to keep Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Ingram, who arguably had his worst season in a New Orleans uniform averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game on 49 percent shooting from the floor.
He struggled to play second-fiddle in an offense tilted toward Zion Williamson, especially down the stretch, but could thrive with even less responsibility.
Should the Sixers trade for Brandon Ingram to pair with their two stars?
While Ingram hasn't showcased himself to be a number one option on a contending franchise, the Sixers probably look to pull the trigger on the deal if their pursuit of Paul George, LeBron James, and other free agent targets falls short. Ingram would be a nice fit in a Philly uniform assuming that the franchise can find floor-spacers.
The former Laker would likely not be the main ball-handler unless Maxey is out with injury and it would be extremely easy and there will be a lot more open and easy shots with Embiid drawing attention. It should be noted though that Ingram is nowhere near the wing defender that Paul George, Jimmy Butler or OG Anunoby are, one of the reasons he's likely to be a fall-back option for the 76ers if they can't land one of their primary targets.