Swifties, NFL fans roast Tony Romo for brutal Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mistake
Sorry dads, Brads and Chads, Taylor Swift is at the center of another NFL Sunday.
The world-renowned pop star was present at the game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
We emphasize "boyfriend" because unless Tony Romo knows something the rest of the world doesn't, he very clearly misspoke during the CBS broadcast when he called Swift Kelce's wife.
The Venn Diagram that is Swiftie Twitter and NFL Twitter came together to laugh over the slip up with hilarious references to Swift's publicist Tree Paine and manifestation.
Best tweets and memes after Tony Romo's Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce slip up
Swift revealed in her recent Time "Person of the Year" profile that she and Kelce have been dating since July when the Chiefs tight end shot his shot on his podcast. The relationship went public during the season when Swift showed up to a Chiefs game. She's regularly attended games to cheer on Kelce alongside his family members, Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and other celebrities. Meanwhile, he used his bye week to head to South America to watch the pop star perform.
Swift Watch at NFL games is now a weekly occurrence, but a wedding certainly hasn't been hinted at or revealed.
There had been a good luck element to Swift's appearances. However, her presence at Lambeau Field in Week 13 couldn't help the Chiefs avoid a frustrating loss.
The Week 14 matchup with the Bills sees the Chiefs fighting to stay in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. A win would put them at 9-4, still trailing the 10-3 Ravens and 9-3 Dolphins, but at least in the chase. A loss might put them too far behind to catch up by the end of the regular season.