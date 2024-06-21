Switzerland vs. Germany: UEFA European Championship TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Germany have already qualified for the knockout stages of the European Championships having won their opening two Group A matches. They defeated Scotland 5-1 before seeing off Hungary 2-0. Jamal Musiala scored in both matches and the 21-year-old -who could have played for England- has been one of Germany's stars. In total, for Germany, he has scored four goals with five assists in 31 matches.
Julian Nagelsmann's side need to win or draw against Switzerland to ensure that they finish top of their group. This could ensure an easier route to the final for the Germans. The Swiss beat Hungary 3-1 in their first game before drawing 1-1 with Scotland. Xherdan Shaqiri scored their equalizer against the Scots. He currently plays in MLS for the Chicago Fire but wants to return to European club soccer. If he keeps playing like he did against Scotland then he will have many suitors.
Another player that Germany need to look out for in the Switzerland roster is former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka. The Germans will know all about him as he won the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen last season. He is the captain of Switzerland and a key man for Murat Yakin's side. In total for Switzerland, Xhaka has played 127 times, scoring 14 goals with 12 assists.
Switzerland lineup predictions
- Yann Sommer
- Nico Elvedi
- Manuel Akanji
- Ricardo Rodriguez
- Silvan Widmer
- Granit Xhaka
- Remo Freuler
- Xherdan Shaqiri
- Michel Aebischer
- Ruben Vargas
- Dan Ndoye
Germany lineup predictions
- Manuel Neuer
- Maximilian Mittelstadt
- Antonio Rudiger
- Jonathan Tah
- Joshua Kimmich
- Robert Andrich
- Ilkay Gundogan
- Toni Kroos
- Jamal Musiala
- Kai Havertz
- Florian Wirtz
How to watch Switzerland vs. Germany in the European Championship
- Date: Sunday, Jun. 23
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Frankfurt, Germany
- Stadium: Waldstadion
- TV info: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this European Championship match on FOX with a live stream on Fubo.