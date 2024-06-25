Switzerland vs. Italy: UEFA European Championship TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
The defending European Champions, Italy, just made it through to the round of 16 thanks to a Mattia Zaccagni goal in added time in a 1-1 draw with Croatia. The goal was Zaccagni's first for the Azzurri.
Italy finished second in Group B and they will take on Switzerland who came second in Group A this weekend. The Italians have need not been convincing so far in this year's European Championship. They did defeat Albania 2-1 despite conceding in the very first minute. However, they also lost 1-0 to Spain and were very close to losing to Croatia.
The Italians' match against Switzerland will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. This is the ground where Italy beat France to lift the World Cup back in 2006. That final is notoriously remembered for Zinedine Zidane being sent off for a headbutt on Marco Materazzi. Both players scored in the game and Italy won on penalties with Fabio Grosso netting the decisive kick.
Switzerland are so far undefeated in the tournament. They beat Hungary 3-1 in their first game before successive 1-1 draws with Scotland and Germany. Murat Yakin's side have had five different goalscorers in the competition so far. Dan Ndoye scored their goal in their last game which was against the Germans and this was his first for his country.
Switzerland lineup predictions
- Yann Sommer
- Fabian Schar
- Manuel Akanji
- Ricardo Rodriguez
- Silvan Widmer
- Granit Xhaka
- Remo Freuler
- Fabian Rieder
- Michel Aebischer
- Breel Embolo
- Dan Ndoye
Italy lineup predictions
- Gianluigi Donnarumma
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo
- Alessandro Bastoni
- Riccardo Calafiori
- Matteo Darmian
- Nicolo Barella
- Jorginho
- Giacomo Raspadori
- Lorenzo Pellegrini
- Federico Dimarco
- Mateo Retegui
How to watch Switzerland vs. Italy in the European Championship
- Date: Saturday, Jun. 29
- Start Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Stadium: Olympiastadion
- TV info: FS1
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this European Championship match on FS1 with a live stream on Fubo.