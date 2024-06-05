Taijuan Walker’s stats back up Rob Thomson’s controversial Phillies decision
The Philadelphia Phillies gave Taijuan Walker a four-year deal worth $72 million ahead of the 2023 campaign, expecting him to be an important piece in their starting rotation. We're in year two of the contract, and Phillies fans are already fed up, with good reason.
Walker missed most of the first month of the season with right shoulder soreness. Since returning he has struggled, posting a 5.73 ERA in seven starts and 37.2 innings of work. Walker putting up those numbers while Spencer Turnbull has a 2.64 ERA in 13 appearances (six starts) has Phillies fans clamoring for Turnbull to take Walker's spot in the rotation.
Instead of caving to the fans' requests, Phillies manager Rob Thomson is sticking with Walker in the rotation. As frustrating as that might be, Thomson might have a point with this decision.
Rob Thomson has an argument to keep Taijuan Walker in the rotation for a little longer
Walker's Phillies career got off to a brutal start as he posted a 6.91 ERA through his first six starts. By the end of May, that ERA sat at 5.57. By the time the calendar turned to June, he was a different pitcher.
Walker allowed a total of six runs in 36 innings of work in the month of June, posting a 1.50 ERA in the process. The Phillies went 5-1 in his six starts. This came after he allowed three runs in four innings in his first start of the month.
No, Walker hasn't given Phillies fans reason to believe that he'll go into domination mode once he pitches in June, but he's done it before. He had a rough first start of the month, and is now set to start a game in London over the weekend. Perhaps that'll be the turning point.
The Phillies are now 44-19 on the season, holding the best record in baseball after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers. They have an 8.0-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. They're a team that can afford to look at the past and give Walker more rope given their fantastic start. Worst case, if Walker proves he can't bounce back, Thomson can make the switch later.