3 Tampa Bay Rays most to blame for error-filled Game 1 loss to Rangers
The Tampa Bay Rays have moved perilously closer to elimination after failing to score a single run against the Texas Rangers. They now face a must-win Game 2, with their season hanging in the balance.
Hosting the Rangers for Game 1 of the first AL Wild Card series, the Tampa Bay Rays had to be expecting more than what they delivered on Tuesday afternoon.
It was a highly disappointing performance from the Rays at Tropicana Field, one in which they failed to produce runs (or even get on base that often) and committed a franchise-high number of errors for a postseason game. Now, they're paying for it with the 4-0 loss, putting them in a 1-0 hole in the best-of-three series against Texas.
The Rays as a whole failed to reach expectations and create runs once again, but these three are probably the most responsible.
Rays most to blame for Game 1 loss, No. 3: Tyler Glasnow
The Rays' starter for Game 1 of the series, Tyler Glasnow didn’t look good. The Cillian Murphy doppëlganger gave up too many hits and walks. His struggles in the postseason that have historically plagued him, unfortunately, didn't subside on Tuesday.
Going into this postseason, Glasnow previously started nine playoff games with the Rays. In those nine games, he had a record of 2-5 with a 5.75 ERA, and this will make his 10th start and sixth loss in the postseason.
Glasnow didn’t pitch disastrously against the Rangers, but he looked overmatched against a loaded lineup that has been one of MLB's best this season. He only lasted five innings, giving up six hits and five walks. He was able to limit scoring to only four runs with only three earned, but overall, his pitching wasn’t at the level it needed to be.
The continuation of playoff woes for Glasnow puts the Rays in a tough spot. The club will now face win-or-go-home scenarios in Games 2 and 3, assuming they can get a victory in the second game on Wednesday. For as good as Glasnow has been in the regular season, the injury absence of Shane McClanahan was sorely felt in Game 1.