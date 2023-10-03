3 Tampa Bay Rays most to blame for error-filled Game 1 loss to Rangers
The Tampa Bay Rays have moved perilously closer to elimination after failing to score a single run against the Texas Rangers. They now face a must-win Game 2, with their season hanging in the balance.
Rays most to blame for Game 1 loss, No. 2: Yandy Díaz
Yandy Díaz is the lead-off guy who is supposed to help create runs. He failed to do his job at the plate and, to make matters worse, he submitted a terrible defensive performance as well.
Díaz has never been good defensively, but he makes up for it with his offense. In Game 1, however, he failed to do anything of value, ending the day going 0-for-4 with a strikeout while also making a costly error.
For a guy who led the American League in batting average at .330 while hitting 22 home runs and knocking in 78 RBI, the team and fans expect him to be able to dominate any pitching he faces. Yet, he failed to get on base even once and amplified his negative impact on Tampa Bay with his defense.
He will have to fix something before the next game unless they want to get eliminated in the best-of-three series. The defense likely isn't going to change as he's long been a negative defensive asset. Thus, he needs to pick things up at the plate if he's going to keep the Rays alive in the postseason.