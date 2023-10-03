3 Tampa Bay Rays most to blame for error-filled Game 1 loss to Rangers
The Tampa Bay Rays have moved perilously closer to elimination after failing to score a single run against the Texas Rangers. They now face a must-win Game 2, with their season hanging in the balance.
Rays most to blame for Game 1 loss, No. 1: Jose Siri
Jose Siri was largely in this game because of his defense. Unfortunately for the Rays, it was his defense that proved the most costly in Game 1 as an unthinkably bad blunder all but put the contest out of reach for Tampa.
That one play essentially resulted in two errors on the centerfielder. He first misplayed a ball while jumping in the air. Then, instead of throwing it in softly, he decided to try and throw out the runner who was already safe at third. That throw sailed into the stands, handing the Rangers another run. Instead of a bases-loaded situation or even, at worst, just one run scoring, it handed Texas a 4-0 lead.
Siri isn’t known as much for his hitting, but he was unable to reach base even once in such a crucial game as well. Siri is a decent player, but he failed to deliver any positive results for a team that has been viewed as a World Series contender often but has yet to see those results. He feels like an example as to why.
When you think of a Moneyball-type of approach that the Rays utilize to build a winning club, Siri is a big part of that. However, if he's not getting on base and making costly defensive errors, that approach is never going to work.