3 Tampa Bay Rays who won't be back next season and where they'll go
The Tampa Bay Rays roster should look much, much different come the 2024 season. After a disappointing Wild Card defeat, it's time to look ahead.
By Mark Powell
The Tampa Bay Rays have been knocked out of the postseason by the Texas Rangers. With their season now officially over, it's time to look ahead to the winter. Tampa Bay doesn't have many intriguing free agents, but considering their payroll is so affordable, there's a chance some big trade chips could become available.
The Rays front office is one of the best in the sport. They know when to get rid of a top talent, and which prospects tend to pan out. Making a deal with Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander is a scary thought, especially given Tampa Bay tends to make the most out of its resources. The Rays have one of the best scouting departments in the sport, and fans should expect nothing different than the head-scratching moves we've seen in offseasons past.
As we all know, those trades tend to work out in the Rays favor.
Rays who won't be back: Chris Devenski
Devinski is a middle-relief pitcher for the Rays, but had an ERA close to five by the end of the season. If the Rays cannot reinvent Davinski, then perhaps he needs a minor-league stint of prove-it deal to truly unlock his potential.
Devinski is a free agent after the season, meaning he'll be free to sign with any team he wants. Trying to guess that match is nearly impossible, as dozens of organizations need bullpen help every offseason.
Nonetheless, Devinski had the majority of his success early in his career with the Houston Astros. Frankly, he hasn't looked right since, and a reunion in the Lone Star state makes a lot of sense if they are interested. They know him best.