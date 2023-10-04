3 Tampa Bay Rays who won't be back next season and where they'll go
The Tampa Bay Rays roster should look much, much different come the 2024 season. After a disappointing Wild Card defeat, it's time to look ahead.
By Mark Powell
Rays who won't be back: Tyler Glasnow
Tyler Glasnow is set to hit free agency after next season, and will surely command a price tag the Rays are not comfortable with. The Cillian Murphy lookalike is one of the best pitchers in the American League when healthy, but avoiding injury has been a problem for him in the past.
Trading Glasnow with a season left on his deal feels like something the Rays would do, especially if they can acquire some decent prospect capital in return. The alternative is either negotiating an extension with Glasnow now, or dealing him at the trade deadline for half the return.
Tampa Bay extended Glasnow through 2024 last season, knowing fully well that they couldn't afford him on a long-term contract. While Glasnow lost Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series against the Rangers, it wasn't fully on him, as Tampa Bay's defensive committed a litany of errors in the field of play.
Glasnow could fetch a really good return, and the St. Louis Cardinals make a lot of sense as a trade partner. The Cards should be aggressive this offseason to replace Adam Wainwright and more atop their starting rotation. While it might be a risk to trade for Glasnow -- a pitcher who struggles to stay healthy -- and rely too heavily upon him, John Mozeliak has his back up against the wall.
St. Louis has a decent farm system the Rays can pluck from. On paper, a trade makes sense.