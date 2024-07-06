Patrick Mahomes should hear footsteps in QB hierarchy according to Tank Dell
It’s an organization that for the second straight year appears to have nailed the offseason. The Houston Texans were coming off a dismal 3-13-1 showing but would rebound with a stunning 10-7 finish and an AFC South title.
The biggest catalyst was quarterback C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He started 15 regular-season games, threw for 4,108 yards and 23 scores, and was picked off only five times.
The Texans routed the Browns in the first round of the playoffs, but were humbled at Baltimore a week later. Now the expectations are very high for Ryans’s team, and perhaps even higher for their emerging signal-caller.
Is C.J. Stroud on course to overtake Patrick Mahomes as NFL's best QB
Wide receiver Tank Dell, a third-round pick by the Texans a year ago, recently appeared on I Am Athlete. He spoke about his talented teammate and the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He feels that he has what it takes to be the best player at his position in the league.
“He just brings a special type of swag. You can see it in him. I for sure feel like C.J. got the opportunity to be the best quarterback in the league. Not me just saying that because of who he is to me but just like what I’m seeing him do each and every week. What the world sees, they’re seeing exactly what we’re seeing. How he is just coming out there as a 21-year-old man going against grown men, and he’s out here just balling every week. It’s like how consistent he is.
“I feel like C.J. gotta keep doing what he’s doing to bridge the gap between him and (Patrick) Mahomes. Not going to lie, Mahomes is special...it’s for sure going to be a lot of work, but I feel like if he just keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s on the right path.”
Yes. Mahomes. Wow! He has been a starter for just six seasons, has helped his team reach the AFC Championship Game every year, and appeared in four of the last five Super Bowls. He and the Chiefs have hoisted three Lombardi Trophies over that span, and he and the club may be just getting warmed up.
Obviously, Dell has some high hopes for his talented teammate, and to be fair he does point out just how much work has to be done to reach the status of Mahomes. A step in the right direction would be another division title, and a first-ever appearance in the AFC title game. On the other hand, the Chiefs’ star signal-caller was an NFL champion and Super Bowl title in his second season as a starter.